Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah had darshan of Lord Ganesh and offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Monday during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's official residence, Varsha Bungalow, in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

He also visited the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut voiced strong objections following the arrival of Amit Shah and BJP officials in Mumbai for a two-day visit on Monday. Raut's comments were directed at the BJP and its leadership, accusing them of undermining Mumbai's identity and interests.

Raut began his address by speaking about Shah's frequent visits to Lalbaugcha Raja, a key location in Mumbai known for its Ganesh festival celebrations.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. He is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is everything. He always comes to Lalbaugcha often. People from all over the country come to see the 'Lalbaugcha Raja,' and they should come too. But the way the wealth of the King of Lalbagh is increasing--just a day before yesterday, I saw that an industrialist gave him a gold crown worth Rs. 17 crores," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader added, "The prestige of the God does not increase because of the faith of the devotees who come. God is God regardless of whether gold, silver, money, or anything else is given. He does not become God by receiving anything, but people do all this with faith." Raut suggested that the BJP's actions are affecting Mumbai's status and resources, claiming, "Whatever we have seen, Amit Shah ji and Modi ji have taken all of it to Gujarat. Whether it is industry, trade institutions, or anything else, whether it is our land, they have taken everything to Gujarat because it concerns Mumbai's prestige."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets. (ANI)

