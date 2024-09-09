New Delhi, September 9: In response to a suspected case of Mpox reported in Delhi, the Indian government has taken proactive measures to address potential risks associated with the disease. The Health Ministry on Monday, September 9, issued a comprehensive advisory urging states and union territories to ramp up screening and testing for all suspected and confirmed Mpox cases. This directive aims to prevent the spread of the virus and mitigate any public health concerns.

The government has emphasised the importance of avoiding undue panic while preparing hospitals with necessary isolation facilities to manage affected individuals. This approach mirrors the exhaustive strategies used during the Covid pandemic to ensure a robust response to emerging health threats. According to an NDTV report, states and union territories are urged to prepare isolation facilities in hospitals and increase resources to manage affected individuals effectively. This directive is intended to prevent the spread of Mpox and minimise any associated health risks. Mpox Scare in India: Suspected Mpox Case in Delhi, Health Ministry Says Patient in Isolation, No Cause of Alarm.

The ministry has also outlined guidelines for the management of Mpox, including setting up operational testing laboratories, clinical management protocols, and infection control practices. Senior health officials are tasked with reviewing public health preparedness at both state and district levels and briefing healthcare workers, especially those in skin and STD clinics, on Mpox symptoms and management. Mpox in India: First Suspected Case Reported As Man Returns From Foreign Country.

This proactive approach is designed to ensure a coordinated and effective response to potential Mpox cases. As per the report, a suspected Mpox case was recently reported in Delhi involving a man who had returned from a country where confirmed Mpox cases have been documented. The patient was promptly isolated in a designated hospital, and his condition is currently stable. Testing of the patient’s samples is underway to confirm the presence of Mpox. The Health Ministry has indicated that contact tracing is being conducted to identify potential sources of the infection and assess the impact within the country.

