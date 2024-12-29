Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Dr Rajender Pensiya has announced the commencement of restoration and reconstruction work at the Chaturmukh Well in Sambhal.

Speaking about the project to ANI, Dr Pensiya said, "The Municipal council has started the work of restoration and reconstruction of Chaturmukh well. Under this, we have visited here today, so we will preserve all the wells ourselves and we will get a budget from the government for all the pilgrimage sites."

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be World-Class 'Gateway to Goodness', Says Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

He further added that funds for the restoration were being provided by the government as part of efforts to preserve historical and religious sites in the region.

In line with this initiative, he revealed that the district had also received funds under the "Vandan Yojana for the Yam Tirtha", also known as Yamghant Tirtha.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj Police Prepare Extensive Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Safety.

"We have received funds under the Vandan Yojana for Yam Tirtha, which is also called Yamghant Tirtha, and we are going to inaugurate it in the first week of January," Pensiya said.

Meanwhile, Excavation at the stepwell in the Laxmanganj area entered its eighth day on Saturday. The excavation is being under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials and with manual tools to avoid damage to the structure, Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Chandausi KK Sonkar said.

Speaking to ANI, Sonkar said, "Today marks the eighth day of excavation. The digging has been ongoing for the past eight days, and gradually, layer by layer, the structure is becoming visible. I have concerns that this may affect the nearby houses. Previously, excavation was being done using a JCB, but now machine digging has been halted to minimize damage to the surrounding structures. Instead, manual method is being used for the excavation."

As per the Excavation Incharge, Priyanka Singh, "40-50 labourers are working here daily, and our work is going on in both shifts and digging is going on here continuously." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)