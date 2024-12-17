Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Mysuru Development Authority Bill was tabled in Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.

Moved by the Urban Development Minister Suresh B S, the bill seeks to replace the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with Mysuru Development Authority.

Unlike MUDA, which had all the legislators from Mysuru and the police commissioner as its members, the MDA will have only two legislators from Karnataka.

According to the bill, MDA will consist a Chairperson, a Commissioner who will be ex-officio member, a finance member, an engineer from Karnataka Engineering Service, a town planner, an architect, a deputy secretary rank officer from the Urban Development Department, two legislators from Karnataka, four members including a woman and one member of SC/ST community, one representative each from the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, ESCOM and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

The MUDA was recently hit by the site allotment scam.

