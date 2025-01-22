New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said those damaging public property should be held accountable and stressed the need to "name and shame" them.

Addressing a group of students here, he also questioned those who take to the streets after being issued notices by authorities for damaging public property.

"Destruction of public property, stone pelting on trains, setting fire to government buildings -- where are we heading? Society has to rise in unison to name and shame these people. The system has to work in a manner to hold them accountable and penalise them fiscally also," he said.

Highlighting his concern for violation of law and orchestration of public disorder, Dhankhar said people should not take kindly to disturbance of public order.

"Someone gets a notice from a lawful authority. He or she happens to be a politician.

"People take to the streets. It is savagery. It is a violation of law. It is disrespect of democratic norms," he said.

The Law Commission recently recommended that compelling offenders should deposit the estimated value of the public property damaged by them as a condition for granting bail.

The panel also suggested that a comprehensive law should be put in place to address the issue of protests creating wilful obstruction and blocking public spaces and roads for prolonged periods.

