New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): This year, the naval tableau will showcase the Navy's transformation into a three-dimensional force, with a focus on the recent commissioning of three made-in-India warships--INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer--by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, said Lieutenant Commander Mamata Sihag on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Commander Sihag said, "The naval tableau this year will be depicting the three-dimensional force that the Navy is...the main focus will be the recent commissioning of three naval competencies, namely INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, which were commissioned on 15th January by PM Modi. The main message the Navy is trying to give with this tableau and recent commissioning is that we are moving towards complete indigenisation..."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 566 Points, Nifty Holds at 23,000 as US Tariff Fears Ease.

On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three frontier naval ships, INS Surat, INS Nigiri, and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai.

"It is for the first time that the tri-commissioning of a destroyer, frigate, and submarine was being done," highlighted PM Modi.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Approves INR 5,650 per Quintal MSP for Raw Jute for Marketing Season 2025-26.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Surat is a destroyer, INS Nilgiri a frigate, and INS Vaghseheer a submarine.

"This historic tri-commissioning reflected India's rich maritime legacy and commitment to self-reliant defence under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These vessels, built indigenously, enhance the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and strengthen India's role in the Indian Ocean Region," the ministry's social media handle said.

Emphasising the significant role of maritime nations like India in shaping global security, economics, and geopolitical dynamics, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of protecting territorial waters, ensuring freedom of navigation, and securing trade supply lines and sea routes for economic progress and energy security. He also stressed the need to safeguard the region from terrorism, arms, and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)