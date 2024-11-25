New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday stated that the Nayi Chetna campaign aims to assist women in every village through self-help groups to combat gender violence. He emphasised that women must not remain silent if violence occurs.

He further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission focuses on women's empowerment. Whether in the political, social, or educational sphere, the government is committed to achieving these objectives.

Also Read | Cosmetic Surgery Death in China: Woman Undergoes Multiple Laser Treatments To Remove Birthmarks and Spots, Dies of Cardiac Arrest 10 Days Later.

"Today, the rural development department has launched a new campaign, Nayi Chetna, against gender violence. The campaign will support women in every village through self-help groups to address gender violence. If violence occurs, women must not remain silent. PM Modi's mission is women's empowerment--be it political, social, or educational--and the government is making every effort to ensure this," Chouhan said.

This marks the third edition of the Nayi Chetna campaign, a national initiative against gender-based violence.

Also Read | Mohan Yadav UK Visit: Madhya Pradesh CM Receives 'Prestigious' Welcome at British Parliament.

"The month-long campaign, organised by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development, will be conducted across all Indian states and union territories until December 23," according to an official release.

The campaign adopts a collaborative "whole-of-government" approach and involves participation from nine ministries and departments: the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Department of Justice.

"The Nayi Chetna campaign aims to raise awareness and promote informed action against gender-based violence through grassroots initiatives. Since its inception, Nayi Chetna has mobilised millions nationwide, driving a significant movement for gender equality and women's empowerment," the release stated.

The first edition of the campaign reached 3.5 crore people, with support from multiple ministries, while Nayi Chetna 2.0 engaged 5.5 crore participants across 31 states and union territories. It facilitated over 9 lakh awareness activities on gender-based violence nationwide.

"The objectives of Nayi Chetna 3.0 include raising awareness about all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance, and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)