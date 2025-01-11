New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed grave concern over reports of sexual abuse involving a teenage girl by 64 individuals over four years in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district and issued directions for a fair and timely investigation into the matter.

The NCW has also instructed authorities to ensure the prompt arrest of all accused and provide the victim with the required support.

Taking to its social media handle on X, NCW posted, "On the directions of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the National Commission for Women has taken serious note of reports of a teenage girl alleging sexual abuse by 64 individuals over four years in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district."

"While few accused have been arrested, the Commission strongly condemns this heinous crime and has directed authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of all accused, a fair and time-bound investigation, and necessary support for the victim, including medical and psychological care," said the Commission.

The NCW also said that a detailed action taken report has been sought within 3 days.

Meanwhile, 14 people have been arrested in 5 cases registered so far in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a now 18-year-old girl in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The Ilavumthitta police, which had registered two cases, had arrested 5 youths yesterday.

Then today, the Pathanamthitta police registered 3 cases and immediately took 9 of the total 14 accused into custody.

Subin (24), VK Vineeth (30), K Anandu (21), S Sandeep (30), and Sreeni alias S Sudhi (24) are the accused in a case registered at the Ilavumthitta station. Achu Anand (21) is the accused in another POCSO case registered here.

The fifth accused in the first case, Sudhi, is currently in jail in another POCSO case registered by the Pathanamthitta police earlier.

The investigation into this case, which has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes Act, is being conducted by Pathanamthitta Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Nandakumar.

The case was registered on the report of the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Earlier in the day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognizance of the sexual abuse case in Kerala and said that it has written to the state government for action in this matter.

"Everyone should stand with the minor girl who has courageously raised her voice against the incidents of rape that happened to her for 5 years. It is very important that we all become her strength. We should appreciate her for showing courage. 64 people raped her continuously for 5 years. It means that the system has collapsed. We are writing to the state government for action in this matter as per the complaint," NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said. (ANI)

