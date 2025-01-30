New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) will mark its 33rd Foundation Day on January 31, 2025, at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

According to a release, the event will be graced by the Hon'ble Vice President of India as the Chief Guest. Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, will be the host of this momentous occasion.

The theme for this year's Foundation Day is "Nari tu Narayani", reflecting the strength, resilience, and divine power of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. This theme is a call to recognize and honour the limitless potential of women across India.

The release noted that, in a moment of immense pride, four exceptional female Paralympians will be felicitated by the Hon'ble Vice President and the Chairperson of NCW for their extraordinary achievements, resilience, and dedication.

Their journey serves as a beacon of empowerment and will inspire generations to come, proving that with perseverance and determination, women can break barriers and redefine what is possible, said the release.

The release said, "Adding to the significance of the event, the Book 'Karamyogini Veerangna', authored by Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, the first copy of the book will be presented to the Hon'ble Vice President. This book is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar who has redefined courage and leadership through history."

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the NCW, remarked, "As we come together to celebrate the 33rd Foundation Day of the NCW, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and ensuring that their voices are heard and respected. Women today are not just making strides--they are rewriting history. Our theme, Nari tu Narayani, encapsulates this transformation, as women continue to lead, innovate, and uplift communities across the nation."

This occasion will feature discussions on the life and learnings of the legendary Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. NCW aims to continue fostering a future where women's empowerment remains at the heart of India's growth and progress. (ANI)

