New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution levels, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out night cleaning and sweeping of roads at several locations in the national capital early Friday morning.

Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal was present during the cleaning drive and stated that the initiative aims to achieve a "garbage-free NDMC."

Speaking to ANI during the drive, he said, "We have started night cleaning... We are in Khan Market, one of the most famous markets in the world. People visiting Khan Market will now see clean roads and areas near shops. We draw inspiration from our Prime Minister and Home Minister to transform the city into a healthier, more vibrant, and more beautiful place."

He added that NDMC staff have taken a resolution to begin this initiative from Khan Market and extend it to other parts of Delhi.

He further noted that market associations are supporting the initiative, emphasising that night cleaning will bring significant improvements to the city.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to take adequate measures to clean Delhi.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, categorised as 'very poor.'

At 8 am, CPCB data revealed the AQI levels at various locations: Chandni Chowk recorded 338, IGI Airport (T3) 370, ITO 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, RK Puram 387, Okhla Phase 2 370, Patparganj 381, Sonia Vihar 394, and Aya Nagar 359 -- all classified as 'very poor.'

However, several areas in Delhi remained under the 'severe' category, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar 414, Bawana 418, Dwarka Sector-8 401, Mundka 413, and Wazirpur 436.

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, effective from November 18. Stage IV of GRAP includes measures such as banning the entry of trucks and suspending public construction projects. (ANI)

