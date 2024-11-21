Prayagraj (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) About 500 decorative streetlights mounted on customised poles with depictions of deities would be installed at the Mahakumbh venue here, illuminating the fairground and offering a breathtaking nighttime spectacle to visitors, officials said on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will install the 485 designer streetlights at a cost of Rs 8 crores, they said.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Woman Learns About Husband’s Sexuality 4 Years After Marriage, Catches Him Red-Handed In Saree and Makeup As He Begs With Eunuchs in Market.

These elegant poles and lights will greet devotees along every major route leading to the Sangam, offering a perfect blend of Indian culture and modernity while providing a divine experience, they added.

"The department is undertaking large-scale initiatives to enhance the grandeur of Mahakumbh. Decorative lights and designer poles are integral to this effort, illuminating key routes such as Lal Sadak, Kali Sadak, Triveni Sadak, and the Parade area. Themed around Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Vishnu, these lights aim to bring spiritual serenity and aesthetic charm to the devotees' experience," said Manoj Gupta, Superintending Engineer for Mahakumbh.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Declares 11 Candidates in First List, Know All About the Nominees.

Executive Engineer Anoop Singh said that permanent poles are being installed this time, replacing temporary structures, to retain the area's beauty and allow future tourists to enjoy this grandeur even after the Mahakumbh.

"Each pole is adorned with sacred urns and intricate depictions of deities, adding cultural vibrancy to the fairgrounds. The project is scheduled for completion by December 15, after which the illuminated fairgrounds will offer a breathtaking nighttime spectacle," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)