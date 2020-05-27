India News | New Guidelines Issued for Operation of Fruit and Vegetable Market in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): As per new guidelines of the district administration, only licensed vegetable traders can operate from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market in Indore. The market's operational timings have also been curtailed to 8 AM to 5 PM.

The orders have been issued by District Magistrate Manish Singh on Tuesday.

The entry of merchants and loaders has been restricted and farmers produce will be sold by wholesalers and trading agents through the auction process. The authority has also restricted the movement of people.

The entry of loading vehicles into the market will remain on the basis of booking, as per the new orders. Officials have been asked to ensure the following of health safety norms including using of sanitisers, wearing masks and gloves and enforcement of social distancing norms.

This order has come into force with immediate effect. "Action will be taken under Section 188 of the India Penal Code against the violators," the directive stated. (ANI)

