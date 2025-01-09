New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh against wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia in the recent case of hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh. Harpreet Singh is a native of Ajnala tehsil in Punjab's Amritsar, and has been declared an absconder in the case registered on October 1, 2024.

The attack, carried out on a residence in Sector 10/D in Chandigarh, falls under multiple charges, including sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Indian Penal Code.

NIA further said that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret by the NIA. (ANI)

