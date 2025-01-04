New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in a Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case on Saturday.

According to a press release issued, Bachha Singh aka Bachha Babu Singh, a resident of Govindpur(B) in district Bokaro, Jharkhand, was apprehended by NIA on Friday. He was named as an accused in the FIR registered against him.

The case, which was transferred to NIA from the Anandpur police in August 2023, involves relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act) and the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act.

During the investigation, NIA found that Singh, the Secretary of the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), a group currently banned by the Jharkhand State Government under the CLA Act, was actively involved with the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist).

Singh played a crucial role in collecting funds to promote the outfit's ideology and bolster its activities across Jharkhand and other regions.

The case was initially registered by local police in July 2022 following the arrest of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in Chaibasa district, Jharkhand.

The arrested individuals were en route to meet Misir Besra, a Polit Bureau member of CPI (Maoist), to deliver letters written by Maoists Lajim Ansari and Saurabh. Investigations in the case are ongoing.

Earlier, in a breakthrough in the Bijoy Bhunia abduction and murder case in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an absconding accused from Maharashtra's Pune.

Mohan Mondal was nabbed by NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case, said the agency. Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Mohan Mandal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had absconded.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been arrested earlier. NIA had registered the case after taking over the investigation from the Moyna police on the directions of the High Court of Calcutta vide order dated 5th April 2024. (ANI)

