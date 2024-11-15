New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): A Bangladeshi national was on Thursday sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the NIA Special Court, Kolkata (WB), in a terror conspiracy case.

The court found Rabiul Islam, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), guilty under various sections of IPC and Foreigners act, 1946.

The accused has also been fined Rs. 20,000 in the case, which has been under investigation by NIA since August 2021 after the agency took over the case from STF, Police Station Kolkata.

Rabiul was among the five accused chargesheeted in the case by NIA, which found him actively involved in the JMB conspiracy to commit terror acts as part of the organisation's anti-India agenda.

NIA investigations had revealed that Rabiul had illegally infiltrated into India and had hatched a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India by recruiting and motivating gullible Muslim youth.

Earlier, on May 24, 2019, the Centre declared Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and its manifestations in India as terrorist outfits under section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019. 2014 Burdhwan Blast Case is related to a large scale conspiracy by JMB aiming to wage war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

