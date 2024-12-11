New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The NIA, which registered 640 cases since its inception, has recorded a conviction rate of 95.23 per cent in 147 cases which have been decided by courts, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 109 cases of the anti-terror agency are under "active investigation", while 395 are under "further investigation".

Also Read | Kolkata: 2 Mumbai-Based Fraudsters Engaged in Extorting Money by Posing As Cybercrime Division of Delhi Police Arrested From Hotel in Sealdah.

"As of December 05, 2024, the NIA has registered 640 cases since its inception... 505 cases have been charge sheeted. 4174 accused have been arrested so far by the NIA and 595 have been convicted," he said.

Rai said that out of 147 cases decided by courts, 140 have resulted in conviction, thus showing a conviction rate of 95.23 per cent by the NIA.

Also Read | DRDO Receives India's 1st iBooster Green Propulsion System Developed by Manastu Space Technologies.

"The NIA has seized/attached a total of 543 (movable and immovable) properties worth Rs 109.6 crore under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.

Prior to 2019, there were eight branch offices of the NIA and since 2019, the government has taken further steps to strengthen the agency and has sanctioned 13 new branch offices along with two zonal offices during the last five years, Rai said.

"With regard to strengthening of man power, since 2019, 810 new posts have been created, one post of additional director general (ADG) and six posts of inspector general (IG) rank officers have been sanctioned. In addition to above, 105 posts of technical experts for cyber/technical experts have been sanctioned by the government," he said. PTI ABS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)