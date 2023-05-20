Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20: A nine-year-old boy fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, officials said.

Boy Falls Into Borewell Pit in Jaipur

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A 9-year-old boy fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village. Civil Defence and NDRF team on the spot, rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/V4UtmH0B8T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 20, 2023

Upon receiving the information a team of Civil Defence and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot to rescue the child. Madhya Pradesh: Lokesh Ahirwar, 7-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into 45-Feet Deep Borewell in Vidisha Rescued After 24 Hours; Dies.

A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

