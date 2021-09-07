Mumbai, September 7: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law Maiank Mehta made his first appearance before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Mumbai on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

Mehta along with his wife, in January, had pleaded before the court to become approvers in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Nirav Modi and others in an alleged money laundering case. The court had accepted their plea for the same.

The British national, Maiank Mehta, had also sought the cancellation of all outstanding warrants issued against him.

Today, after Mehta's lawyer submitted that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate whenever summoned to record his statement, the court accepted the plea and cancelled all the pending warrants with a Rs 50,000 security bond.

Maiank Mehta is likely to appear before the ED at their office in Mumbai today to partake in further investigation.

