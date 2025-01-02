New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced Rs 12500 crore to improve Delhi's transport network and to reduce pollution as well as congestion in the city. He announced an additional CRIF fund of Rs 1200 crore for the national capital.

In a post on X, Nitin Gadkari said, "Recognizing the important proposals given by Union Minister of State H D Malhotra including Delhi MPs Praveen Khandelwal, Ramvir Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandoliya to find solution to the traffic and pollution problem of Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new works worth Rs 12500 crore are being announced to improve Delhi's transport network and to reduce pollution as well as congestion in the city."

He said that this would reduce the pressure of vehicles coming from outside Delhi. Along with reducing the problem of traffic jam, air pollution will also decrease.

"Along with this, a CRIF fund of Rs 1200 crore was also announced in Delhi," he said.

"Rs 2500 crore for providing connectivity from UER-II to Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE will provide direct connectivity to vehicles coming from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to Indira Gandhi International Airport and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Rs 2200 crore for providing direct connectivity from UER-II near Alipur to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City will facilitate vehicles going to Dehradun from Haryana, Rajasthan. Vehicles coming from Dehradun will get alternative connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport via UER-II and Dwarka Expressway. Travel time will be reduced from one and a half hours to 45 minutes."

"Along with this, the construction of a tunnel of 5 km worth Rs 3,500 crore from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg (Vasant Kunj) will solve the problem of traffic jam in the Mahipalpur and Rangpuri area. People of Delhi and Gurugram will get relief from traffic jam. By providing connectivity from Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to Noida, this route will work as a bypass in East Delhi. North Delhi, North-West Delhi, and South-West Delhi will get direct connectivity to Noida via Ghaziabad. This project would cost Rs 4,400 crore," he added.

He further said that in the coming two-year project worth Rs 1 lakh crore would be invested to change the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)

