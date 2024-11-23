West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], November 23 (ANI): National People's Party (NPP) candidate Mehtab Chandee Sangma has won the by-poll to the Gambegre constituency in Meghalaya, according to the Election Commission.

Mehtab, who is the wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, won with 4,594 votes over her nearest rival TMC's Sadhiarani M Sangma.

Reacting to the results, the Chief Minister said that the people of the constituency had voted for development.

"The results of the elections are as per our expectations. We are very happy that the people of the Gambegre Assembly constituency have voted for development and we are very committed to that. We are thankful to the public of Gambegre Assembly constituency," Conrad K. Sangma said.

In the constituency Congress candidate Jingjang M Marak finished third. He secured 7,695 votes. While BJP's Bernard N. Marak finished fourth securing 710 votes.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma, days after he won the Tura Parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 231 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won or is leading on 50 seats.

After the win, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis described himself as an "Adhunik (modern) Abhimanyu" who knows how to break the 'Chakravyuh' - a complex situation with enemies all around -- as the BJP-led ruling Mayayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra elections.Fadnavis downplayed his own role in the victory, emphasizing the team's efforts.

"I had said earlier that I am an 'Aadhunik Abhimanyu' and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... My contribution to this victory is small, it is the victory of our team," he told reporters.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to the BJP's central leadership for their support during the campaign. "I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, and Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that my prediction of winning 200 seats has been proven right. We fought as a team," Shinde said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory. (ANI)

