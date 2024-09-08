Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], September 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched 'CM-KISAN Yojana' on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival at Odisha's Sambalpur.

The scheme aims to provide 925 crores financial assistance to 46 lakhs small and marginal farmers who are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana.

Also Read | Lucknow Building Collapse: Yogi Adityanath Led-UP Government Forms 3-Member Panel To Probe Building Collapse Incident That Claimed 8 Lives.

"The launch of CM Kisan Yojana on the auspicious occasion of Odisha's agricultural festibal, Holy Nuakhai, is a moment of joy for all of us. Launched CM Kisan Portal, Farmer Odisha Unified Portal for the benefit of farmers. Keeping in mind the overall development of the farmers, our government has launched the CM Kisan Yojana. Around 46 lakh farming families of the state will benefit from this scheme. 925 crores financial assistance has been directly transferred through DBT to strengthen their financial position, which will improve their financial progress," the CM said in a post on X.

Eligible farmers will receive a total of Rs 4,000 in two phases. The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be distributed on Nuakhai , which begins from September 8, and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be provided on Akshaya Tritiya.

Also Read | ‘Separatist Mentality’: BJP Sharpens Attack on Omar Abdullah Over Remarks on Afzal Guru’s Execution, Demands Explanation From Congress.

The scheme will benefit landless farmers who were excluded from the PM Kisan Yojana. The government aims to extend support to this section of the farming community through the CM KISAN Yojana.

This initiative comes as part of the state government's efforts to uplift farmers and strengthen agricultural development in Odisha.

Earlier, CM Majhi along with Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan and state ministers offered prayers at 'Maa Samaleswari' temple on the occasion of Nuakhai in Sambalpur.

State Ministers, Suresh Pujari, Rabi Narayan Naik and Sambalpur BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra also partook the sacred 'Nabanna' (new rice) with CM Majhi.

Nuakhai is a three-day agrarian festival and the state government has declared a holiday on Monday.

Different districts of the western Odisha like Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur,Balangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Boudh celebrate the Nuakhai festival with much pomp and gaiety.

On this auspicious day of Nuakhai, the farmers offer new grain to the deity to welcome the new crop. After having the new rice as the offering to the God, later in the afternoon people enjoy themselves organising dance, games, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)