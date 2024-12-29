Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari visited Ranpur block in Nayagarh district on Sunday to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall, and interacted with affected farmers in the region.

Earlier, CM Majhi had assured farmers of quick compensation for their crop damage.

On Saturday, the CM chaired a review meeting on crop loss assessment and set December 30 as the deadline to identify the farmers, who have lost their crops including paddy, vegetables and betel, for release of compensation amount through DBT, Chief Minister's Office said.

So far, 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected due to the unseasonal rain in the state, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He urged the farmers, who are insured, to inform regarding the crop damage on Helpline number 14447 from their registered phone numbers.

Earlier, Odisha Meteorological Department on December 22 said that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places in several districts of the state on December 24 and at isolated places in coastal Odisha on December 25.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said that in the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius in Koraput and Nayagarh districts.

"...The minimum temperature recorded in the districts of Koraput and Nayagarh is 11.5 degrees Celsius. If we see the forecast for the next five days, next 48 hours, mostly weather will be dry and after 48 hours on 24th December, light to moderate rain very likely at a few places in the district of Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and others... On 25th December also light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of coastal Odisha..." Mohanty said. (ANI)

