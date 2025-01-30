Rourkela, Jan 30 (PTI) The headmistress of a primary school in Bonai sub-division of Odisha's Sundergarh district has been suspended for negligence after 15 students escaped from the boys' hostel on January 28, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the Bonai block education officer (BEO) suspended the headmistress of Sihidiha Primary School, Draupadi Sahu, for negligence.

The students, all boys aged 7-10, escaped around midnight following a punishment allegedly given to one of them by the warden. The boy, upset by the punishment, led the others to leave the hostel and return to their village, Balan, they added.

Barkot police in Deogarh district, bordering Bonai, were notified and they quickly took the boys into safe custody. The following morning, Mahulpada police contacted Barkot police and brought the boys back.

Though the students alleged that the behaviour of the warden was not good towards students, no action was taken against him, sources said.

