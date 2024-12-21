Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) The Odisha government has decided to use satellite telemetry and underwater videography to study the movement of Olive Ridley turtles to ascertain the reason behind the variation in the number of the turtles coming to the coast to lay eggs every year, an official statement said on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a high-powered committee on turtles chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday.

The meeting analysed the number of turtles reaching the Odisha coast to lay eggs in the last 10 years.

According to available statistics, 11.49 lakh Olive Ridley Turtles laid eggs at Gahirmatha coast in Kendrapara district and Rushikulya beach in Ganjam district in 2022-23, there was no mass nesting in 2023-24 and only 3 lakh laid eggs in various coasts.

The Olive Ridley Turtles generally congregate at Gahirmatha Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika Sanctuary, Devi river-mouth, Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary, Rushikulya Wildlife Sanctuary and the river banks in lakhs every year to lay their eggs.

"The meeting discussed the variation of laying of eggs by turtles and could not reach any conclusion over the exact reason behind the fluctuating number of turtles turning up at the Odisha coast to lay eggs. It is a mystery for the researchers," it said.

In view of this, the committee decided to initiate steps to monitor the movement of sea turtles through a satellite telemetry study.

A three-year study using modern techniques will be initiated by the Wildlife Conservation Society of India (WCI) to assess the population dynamics of the Olive Ridley Turtles along the Odisha coast, including their migration patterns, the statement said.

The meeting also discussed the importance of underwater videography during the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles.

The chief secretary directed the officials concerned to monitor the movement of sea turtles using modern technology, create awareness in the areas concerned during the nesting season and strengthen the enforcement system.

"It is our responsibility and duty to protect sea turtles and their eggs. Like the previous years, this year too, the state government is providing all necessary support in this direction and it will continue," the chief secretary said.

