New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, according to a government notification.

The notification was issued on May 13 by the Ministry of Defence's Department of Military Affairs.

The 27-year-old ace javelin thrower, hailing from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, had won the gold medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He bagged a silver medal in 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chopra was a Subedar Major in the Indian Army. He was slated to retire this year, it is learnt.

"...in exercise of the powers conferred by Para-31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948, the President is pleased to confer Honorary Rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army on Ex-Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM, Village & Post Office Khandra, Panipat, Haryana with effect from 16 April, 2025," the notification said.

Chopra is the reigning world champion, having won gold in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Indian cricketer M S Dhoni was accorded an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2011.

The Territorial Army (TA), raised on October 9, 1949, completed 75 years last year and has served the nation in times of war, and in humanitarian and environmental protection works through its eventful journey over the decades.

It is fully integrated with the regular Army. In recognition of nation-building efforts and contributions made during war or conflicts, numerous individuals have been honoured with gallantry as well as distinguished service awards in the TA.

