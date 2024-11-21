Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): The "One Station One Product" (OSOP) outlets have become a thriving initiative across various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), transforming railway stations into vibrant hubs for promoting and selling local and indigenous products.

These outlets not only provide a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the region but also bring about a significant positive impact on the livelihood of local artisans and vendors along with their families.

Apart from creating financial security and sustainable livelihoods, the OSOP scheme has become a catalyst for empowering communities and preserving indigenous crafts.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that train passengers can now explore the rich heritage of local handicrafts, handloom, cotton products, and other handmade artefacts at the OSOP outlets during their journey stopovers.

"This initiative empowers local artisans to showcase and market their products while promoting the #Vocal4Local mission. Under the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway, 180 numbers of OSOP outlets are functioning as of 21st November, across the five divisions of NFR. These include 29 outlets in the Tinsukia Division, 47 in the Lumding Division, 28 in the Rangiya Division, 47 in the Alipurduar Division and 29 in the Katihar Division. Collectively, these outlets are spread over 132 railway stations, contributing to the economic upliftment of numerous local artisans and vendors," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that all the stalls under the OSOP scheme are showcasing a wide variety of distinct and invaluable products, including Assamese pithas (rice cakes), traditional Assamese Gamosas, traditional indigenous dresses, Jhapi, local textiles, jute products (caps, dolls, Gamosa), bamboo and cane products, Darjeeling tea, locally made designer bangles, necklaces, earrings, hair clips, and other food items. (ANI)

