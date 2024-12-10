New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Over 1,400 gharials and 1,899 turtles have been reintroduced into the Ganga and its tributaries, resulting in noticeable improvements in water quality, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Tuesday.

Turtles and gharials play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological health of the Ganga. Turtles act as natural scavengers, feeding on decaying organic matter and algae, which helps prevent pollution and ensures nutrient recycling in the river.

Gharials, as apex predators, maintain balance in fish populations, preventing overpopulation and ecosystem disruption.

Together, these species support the Ganga's natural self-cleansing abilities, contributing to its rejuvenation.

The development was highlighted during the 13th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga conservation, chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

The meeting, part of the flagship Namami Gange Mission, reviewed ongoing projects and discussed initiatives to rejuvenate the Ganga river basin.

Paatil emphasised the Ganga's centrality to India's civilization, faith, and livelihood, calling its conservation a national duty, according to an official statement by the ministry.

He underscored the importance of timely completion of projects and urged stakeholders to adopt innovative technologies to address delays and enhance project efficiency.

Surveys in 27 districts of Uttar Pradesh have identified wetlands, while conservation plans for 387 wetlands in Bihar are underway.

Additionally, a monitoring framework for Jharkhand's Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary has been developed, enhancing the focus on urban wetlands, the statement said.

To strengthen the Ganga's ecology, the mission targets afforestation on 1,34,104 hectares of land. So far, 33,024 hectares have been planted, with an additional 59,850 hectares covered. These efforts aim to create green buffers, restore local species, and improve the region's air and water quality.

The statement said 1,428 gharials and 1,899 turtles have been reintroduced into the Ganga and its tributaries, leading to an improvement in water quality.

The reintroduction of gharials and turtles is part of broader biodiversity conservation efforts, including species like dolphins, hilsa, and mahseer.

Collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, and the Turtle Survival Alliance India has been pivotal. Such initiatives are expected to foster ecological balance and public participation through biodiversity parks, seven of which have been approved in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The Ganga Knowledge Portal, an AI-enabled platform, has become a cornerstone of the mission. Equipped with curated documents and high-resolution mapping tools, the portal facilitates water resource management and waste monitoring, it said.

During the meeting, Paatil launched several knowledge products, including district maps of the Ganga basin, a mitigation plan for stranded Gangetic dolphins, and publications celebrating the river's cultural and ecological significance.

The ETF meeting saw participation from various ministries, state representatives, and agencies involved in the Namami Gange Mission.

Discussions also focused on District Ganga Plans to ensure clean and pollution-free rivers.

