New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In a significant boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, over 500 young leaders from Delhi have joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) under the banner of "Youth Connect with Delhi Dehat" on Wednesday.

The program was attended and addressed by BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya; MPs Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljit Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, along with and Youth National General Secretary Rohit Chahal.

While talking to ANI, Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said, "Prime Minister of the country has called upon about 1,00,000 youth of the country to join politics and bring a change in politics. Under this vision of his, more than 500 student leaders of Delhi, youth leaders who have worked in different positions during the Delhi University Students Union elections and have also contested elections. There are many such leaders who have joined BJP today. I welcome all those leaders in the country's largest political party."

Surya expressed happiness over the enthusiasm shown by the youth in joining the BJP, which he believes will lead to a historic victory in Delhi.

"Today, the youth of Delhi are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party with great enthusiasm. It shows how a wave of change is going on in Delhi. The youth of Delhi is completely fed up with the bad governance of Delhi and they are moving towards a change. The way the youth of Delhi is joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, it shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to have a historic victory in Delhi," Surya added.

These youth leaders, which includes student leaders, members of various sports associations, NGO heads, and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives expressed their keenness in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat.

Disillusioned by the governance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, the youth have committed themselves to work tirelessly to bring about change in Delhi. They pledged their steadfast support to the BJP in the upcoming elections, aiming to transform the national capital through their collective efforts, Survya said in his speech to youth.

Surya emphasized that the upcoming elections will bring a transformative shift, with the BJP forming the government in Delhi. He promised that with a "Double Engine Sarkar," Delhi will witness unprecedented growth in infrastructure, job creation, and business opportunities.

He also highlighted the special focus of PM Modi to empower the youth, urging them to play a crucial role in building a brighter future for Delhi and the nation.

The event marked a strong wave of support among Delhi's rural youth, showcasing their determination to contribute to the BJP's vision of progress and development.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

