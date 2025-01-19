New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 was not merely a physical displacement; it represented a profound disruption of their lives, culture, and identity, according to a post by Exodus Cultural Survey.

To comprehend the depth of the challenges faced by the community after being forced into exile in the 1990s due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and aspirations, the Whetstone International Networking, in collaboration with Shree Vishwakarma Skill University, carried out a Post-Exodus Cultural Survey.

"The findings highlight the urgency of addressing the socio-cultural and economic issues faced by the community through a structured, inclusive, and practical approach," the survey agency said in a press release.

"The survey dispels many misconceptions. Contrary to popular belief, a significant portion of the community desires to return to Kashmir. Around 66.6% of Kashmiri Pandits still own properties in Kashmir, and 48.6% refuse to sell their ancestral homes," the release said.

The survey said that overall, the community wishes to reconnect with its roots but insists on the need for a 'One Place Settlement,' prioritising security and rehabilitation.

Moreover, the survey suggests that the community is deeply concerned about its growth rate.

"The study reveals that the devastating impact of the exodus has reduced the community's population growth rate to a concerning 1.6%," it said.

Amit Raina, an activist of the community, said, "The extinction of the Indus Valley Civilization represents a significant historical event, while the plight of Kashmiri Pandits is a contemporary reality. Their forced exodus has resulted in a loss of identity, economic instability, and emotional distress. The negative population growth within this community may lead to their potential extinction."

The survey's findings have been shared with the government and civil society to take immediate action to support the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"The story of the Kashmiri Pandit community stands as a testament to resilience and hope, yet the scars of displacement linger. The results of this survey provide a roadmap for rehabilitation, cultural preservation, and empowerment" says Dr. Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU). (ANI)

