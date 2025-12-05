New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday announced that the Parliament of India will soon constitute the India-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The announcement came during a meeting with a high-level delegation led by Major General Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee from the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who called on the Speaker in Parliament House today.

Welcoming the delegation, Birla emphasised that parliamentary diplomacy serves as a critical bridge between nations, enabling deeper understanding, exchange of best practices, and stronger institutional collaboration. He called for regular engagement between parliamentary committees of both countries.

The Speaker highlighted the centuries-old religious, cultural, and economic connections between India and Saudi Arabia, observing that sustained high-level exchanges over the last decade have elevated the partnership across defence, energy, capacity building, and emerging strategic sectors.

Birla expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's continued support of the large Indian community in the Kingdom. He noted that the Indian diaspora has earned respect globally through its hard work, discipline, and contribution to the local economy.

Highlighting the increasing recognition of Yoga in Saudi Arabia, Birla stated that such cultural exchanges deepen people-to-people bonds. On global cooperation, Birla emphasised that India and Saudi Arabia must work closely in multilateral fora, including the G20, P20, and IPU, and advance common positions on shared global challenges.

He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, guides India's global engagement and that Parliament aligns fully with this inclusive and cooperative approach.

He conveyed confidence that the delegation's visit would further strengthen bilateral and parliamentary ties, enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors.

Major General Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi expressed his deep sorrow over the recent tragedy involving Indian Hajj pilgrims and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He affirmed the solidarity of the people of Saudi Arabia with India, underscored the importance of closer cooperation in international fora, and expressed optimism about the future of India-Saudi Arabia parliamentary relations. (ANI)

