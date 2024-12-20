New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Friday adjourned sine die shortly after it began proceedings for the day a day after massive Parliament scuffle.

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon.

Before Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion that the two bills concerning 'One Nation, One Election' be referred to a Joint Committee of the two Houses.

The motion, which had names of 27 members from the Lok Sabha, was approved amid din in the House. The committee will have 12 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The Committee will submit its report to Lok Sabha by the first day of the last week of the next session.

Speaker Om Birla said maintaining the dignity of Parliament is collective responsibility.

He said there that there should be no protest at any of the "dwars" of Parliament, saying it is not appropriate. He said the Parliament will have to take appropriate action in case of violation.

Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament on Thursday morning. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.Leaders from both sides alleged pushing and shoving by each other, while two BJP MPs,

Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured. Both the MPs were rushed and admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi of behaving like a 'goon' and intentionally causing a disruption during the BJP MPs' protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament leading to a scuffle between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Chouhan also criticized Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi following their press conference, claiming that their actions showed a lack of accountability and respect.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Congress MP K Suresh gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged controversial remarks on Former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar.

The notice stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance."

In the notice, the Congress MP said, "The statements made about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution, was deeply disrespectful and hurtful to the people who hold him in the highest regard." He added that Shah's remarks belittled Ambedkar's contributions, calling them mere "political symbolism" and undermining the values of justice, equality, and dignity that Ambedkar fought for.

He further underlined, "Dr Ambedkar's legacy is not confined to any political party; it belongs to the entire nation."

Suresh urged the House to take a strong stand and called for an unconditional apology from the Home Minister for his statements, affirming the nation's commitment to respecting its national heroes.

The Congress MP on Thursday too submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, calling for an unconditional apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the former Minister of Law and Justice, BR Ambedkar. He also sought an urgent discussion on Shah's remarks made during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Constitution.

In his notice, Suresh expressed "grave concern" over Shah's comments, which he claimed were "deeply disrespectful and hurtful" to those who hold Ambedkar in high regard.

Shah had reportedly stated in Rajya Sabha, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

