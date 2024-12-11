New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday claimed that the parliamentary answer to his question revealed the misuse of Enforcement Directorate and the "massive witch-hunt" by the BJP-led Central government.

"Misuse of #ED & PMLA cases and the massive witch-hunt stands Exposed!" Surjewala posted on X.

He said that the Parliamentary answer to his question revealed three "stark facts".

"In the last 5 years, the ED's conviction rate has not crossed five per cent. Out of 911 cases filed under PMLA, only 42 (4.6%) have resulted in convictions," he said.

The Congress MP said that of the 911 cases, just 257 or 28 percent of cases could reach trial stage, while 654 or 71.7% cases remained pending for 5 years, proving nothing but "blatant witch hunting."

"In the last 5 years under the NDA government, 911 cases were filed, while in the entire 10 years of the UPA government, only 102 cases were filed. This shows a wholesome misuse of ED!, " he added in his post on X.

Meanwhile, amid the stand-off between the Opposition and treasury benches, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day to meet on December 12.

Leader of Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress senior leadership's links with US billionaire George Soros should be discussed in the House because it is a matter related to India's sovereignty and its security. He alleged that INDIA bloc allegations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was a design to deviate from the issue.

"In the last two days we have been raising the issue of the connection between George Soros and the senor leadership of the Congress. What is the relation between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros? This is the matter of nation's internal and external security. This also the matter of India's sovereignty. This is the question on the sovereignty of the country and the relationship between a major opposition party and George Soros should be discussed," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister alleged that Congress is becoming tool of external forces. Its allegations and remarks against constitutional authorities should be condemned by all.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

