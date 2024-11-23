Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Following is the final party position after Election Commission declared results of all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.
Party - Seats
JMM - 34
BJP
- 21
Congress
- 16
RJD - 4
CPI(ML)(L) - 2
AJSU Party - 1
LJPRV - 1
JD(U) - 1
JLKM - 1
Total - 81
PTI NAM/SAN
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)