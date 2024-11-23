Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) Following is the final party position after Election Commission declared results of all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Party - Seats

JMM - 34

BJP

- 21

Congress

- 16

RJD - 4

CPI(ML)(L) - 2

AJSU Party - 1

LJPRV - 1

JD(U) - 1

JLKM - 1

Total - 81

PTI NAM/SAN

