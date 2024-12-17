Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (PTI) A 70-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide inside the orthopedic ward of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Sahoo, a resident of Odisha's Jajpur district.

He allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the ward late on Monday, a police officer said.

The patient was declared dead after clinical examination at 2.15 am and handed over to police at 2.30 am, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Superintendent Ashok Jena told reporters.

Jena said he was admitted to the hospital on December 5 for knee replacement. However, during treatment, it was found that Sahoo was suffering from haematuria (blood in urine).

“Our duty doctor along with an on-duty nursing staff were on a round from 12.45-1 am, and had found everything was in order, and the patient on his bed,” he said.

Jena said around 1.15 am, the on-duty nursing staff and a relative of another patient of the ward spotted Sahoo hanging from the fan.

His daughter, who usually spent the night at the medical facility to look after her father, stayed in a nearby guest house on Saturday, the superintendent said.

Sahoo's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, police said.

