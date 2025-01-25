New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Indian-American engineer Vinod Dham, widely known as the 'Father of the Pentium chip', prominent malaria researcher Chetan Chitnis, noted chemical engineer and President of the Indian National Science Academy Ashutosh Sharma figure among the Padma awardees in the field of science and engineering.

Dham, inventor and entrepreneur, has been chosen for the Padma Bhushan award, while Chitnis and Sharma will receive the Padma Shri.

The government announced the Padma Awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Ajay V Bhatt, a prominent technologist and the creator of the Universal Service Bus (USB) and Accelerated Graphics Port (AGP), will also receive the Padma Shri.

Physicist M D Srinivas, agriculture scientist Surinder Kumar Vasal and Sethuraman Panchanathan, the Director of the National Science Foundation of the US are also among the Padma Shri recipients.

Engineer-turned-administrator Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre and former Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra will also receive the Padma Shri.

