New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday cited the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey to claim that the country has made significant progress in employment generation.

The BJP said the work population ratio (WPR) has risen under its government at the Centre compared to what it was during the previous Congress-led UPA dispensation.

"The 'Balak Buddhi' cabal wants us to believe there is no employment in India, but the latest data released by the Periodic Labour Force Survey exposes their lies," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X.

"The truth is India has made significant progress on the employment front under the Modi government," he said, adding that the Congress should take a hard look at their own performance during the UPA era before spreading "baseless propaganda".

WPR represents the percentage of employed individuals in the total population.

Under the UPA in 2011-12, the urban WPR was 35.5 per cent, a decline from 36.5 per cent in 2004-05, reflecting a failure to create sufficient jobs, he said, adding that it rose to 47.2 per cent under the Modi government in 2023-24.

While the urban female WPR was just 14.7 per cent, down from 16.6, under the UPA during the corresponding periods, it rose from 21.9 per cent in 2023 to 23.4 per cent in 2024, reflecting the government's focused efforts to ensure gender inclusivity in the workforce.

Malviya said, "These numbers don't lie. The Congress ecosystem's baseless claims crumble in the face of data, which clearly shows the Modi government delivering on employment, while exposing the UPA's disastrous track record.

"It is time to remind the collective opposition to look at the mirror before spreading misinformation," he said.

