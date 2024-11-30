New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): A person was apprehended by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's security staff on Saturday when he attempted to throw a liquid at Kejriwal during his padyatra (journey by foot).

The incident occurred while Arvind Kejriwal was on his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

The individual was reportedly beaten by Kejriwal's security personnel.

Speaking on the incident, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that there are continuous attacks on Kejriwal.

"BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was attacked in Chhatarpur... The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything," he said.

In October, the AAP had claimed that its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was attacked during a rally in the national capital, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party orchestrated the attack using its supporters.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with the party's national convenor and senior leaders focusing on voter engagement and strengthening grassroots support.

The party's broader strategy includes a combination of padyatras, committee formations, and an upcoming convention to consolidate its ground-level support and ensure a strong presence in the elections.

AAP's national convenor and senior leaders are now in the second phase of conducting padyatras (foot marches) across various legislative constituencies.

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death in their home in the Panchsheel Park area.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the victim's family is in deep shock as the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

"Senior citizens across Delhi are in distress, and businessmen are receiving extortion calls. Shootouts are taking place in the city. Crime is rampant in Delhi. I want to ask Amit Shah--when will you take action against this? Since he became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse," the AAP chief remarked.

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was led by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and other party members. (ANI)

