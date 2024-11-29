New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," PMO said on X.

At least eight people died and around 30 people were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened when the bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.

"A State transport bus met with an accident after it lost control and overturned near Bindravana Tola village in the Gondia district. So far, 7 people have died. Around 30 people are injured and the injured have been shifted to Gondia District Hospital," Gondia Police said.

After the incident, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued an order for immediate and appropriate medical care for the injured.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," Maharashtra CMO said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families." (ANI)

