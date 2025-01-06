New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in the national capital and discussed various aspects of technology, innovation and AI.

Nadella said Microsoft is excited to build on the commitment to make India AI-first.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodiji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift," Nadella said in a post on X.

Responding to the post, PM Modi said he was glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India.

"It was indeed a delight to meet you, Satya Nadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and said that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence and space.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to building upon this momentum in bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

"It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor, @JakeSullivan46. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good," PM said in a post on X. (ANI)

