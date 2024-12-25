Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity.

In an X post, the Prime Minister also shared highlights from a Christmas programme at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI).

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 25, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity," he wrote.

"Here are highlights from the Christmas programme at CBCI," he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1871756588429815862

President Droupadi Murmu also wished the nation on Christmas, and wrote, "Merry Christmas to all! This special day reminds us of Jesus Christ's timeless teachings of love, kindness, and compassion."

"On this joyous occasion, let us strive to spread happiness, promote equality and foster the spirit of unity in the society," she added.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1871756539041849545

Prime Minister Modi on Monday attended a Christmas program at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. The Prime Minister also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including cardinals, bishops, and prominent leaders of the Church.

Notably, this is the first time a Prime Minister has attended such a program at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India.

Meanwhile, cities across India were beautifully adorned with lights on Tuesday night, creating a festive ambience for the Christmas celebration. Churches and markets were illuminated with vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs a day before the main holiday.

The spirit of celebration was visible everywhere, with communities coming together to mark the joyous occasion. Churches were adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that drew large crowds for prayer and reflection.

Markets were bustling with activity as people shopped for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

Visuals of the celebrations are emerging from the different parts of the county. In Kerala's Ernakulam, St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas cribs. Devotees sang hymns and carols in celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)