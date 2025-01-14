New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Mission Mausam' on the occasion of the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, according to an official release.

'Mission Mausam' aims to make our country a 'Weather-ready and Climate-smart' nation. The Mission aims to achieve this by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, and provide air quality data that will help strategize weather management and intervention in the long run.

Prime Minister will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management, and climate change mitigation.

To celebrate 150th Foundation Day of IMD, a series of events, activities and workshops have been organised to showcase IMD's achievements during the past 150 years, its role in making India climate-resilient, and demonstrate the role played by government institutions in providing various weather and climate services, the release added (ANI)

