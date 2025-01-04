Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal here on January 6, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The Charlapalli railway station is ready to serve with world-class facilities, he added.

Also Read | BPSC Student Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Prashant Kishor, Calling Him the 'B Team' of BJP, Says 'Actors Sit in Their Vanity Van'.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji will inaugurate (virtually) the satellite terminal on January 6, 2025," Reddy said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He mentioned that the terminal will help reduce congestion at the Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations in the city.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death After Game of Dodgeball Enrages Classmate.

Approximately 24 trains will operate daily from the Charlapalli terminal.

As a hub for goods trains, the Charlapalli terminal will further boost the development of Hyderabad's industrial sector, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)