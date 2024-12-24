Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath on Tuesday expressed his happiness over the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Christmas celebration organised by CBCI and termed it as "great occasion."

"Yesterday, we had the great occasion of the presence of PM Modi for the Christmas celebration organised by CBCI. It is really a recognition when PM Modi came for the Christmas celebration for the first time...We told the PM that we are happy that he has come," Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath told ANI.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Governors in 5 States, VK Singh Named Mizoram Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan Shifted To Bihar; Check Full List of Names Here.

The Archbishop said that they had taken the opportunity to discuss the safety concerns of the Christian community with PM Modi and expressed anguish over growing attacks against Christians.

"At the same time, we expressed our anguish regarding some of the attacks in different parts of India against Christians," added Thazhath.

Also Read | Poonch Road Accident: 5 Soldiers Killed As Army Vehicle Falls Into 300-Feet-Deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Rules Out Terror Angle (Watch Video).

The Archbishop further said that PM Modi is striving hard for the development of India adding that development should be based on the Constitution of India which respects all religions and equality of all religions.

"When some people are targeted or attacked, it is an attack on the Constitution ...We wanted PM to do everything in such a way that people of all faiths are respected and given equal chances," said the Archbishop.

Meanwhile BJP leader and former Union Minister KJ Alphons said that PM Modi has done "greatest service to Christianity".

"The Prime Minister attended two functions. One was at the residence of Minister George Kurien just three days ago, and the other was with the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India...The Prime Minister spoke at length about the enormous contribution made by the Christian community and how the government wants to involve the Christian community in everything the government wants to do," Alphons told ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi has done the greatest service to Christianity...It is based on Christian fundamentals of providing homes, drinking water, toilets, healthcare, LPG connections to the poor...Prime Minister Modi has built lakhs of houses...If you look at his last 10 years, it is all about building infrastructure for poor people and yesterday all the bishops and cardinals said what he has done for the country is commendable," he added.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that today every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender, is interested in building a better future.

"It is quite clear from 2014-2024 that the people of India have not just once but thrice extended their support to Prime Minister as PM consistently talks about 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'...Today every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender, is interested in building a better future," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

"Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first Prime Minister to be invited to the CBCI's Christmas celebrations, talked about Lord Jesus' message of brotherhood, harmony, peace and prosperity, and he said that our government aims to build a better future, better India for each of our citizens," he added.

While participating the CBCI's Christmas celebrations on Monday, PM Modi said that the teachings of Jesus Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood and it is important that people work to make this spirit stronger.

This is the first time a Prime Minister has attended such a programme at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. The Prime Minister also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent leaders of the Church. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)