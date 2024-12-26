Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir cutting across party lines Thursday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and lauded his humility and his standing as an economist and statesman.

"Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies. India has lost a great son with his passing. Rest in peace sir & thank you for everything," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X.

In a statement, the National Conference (NC) said party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of the former prime minister.

"They hailed Dr. Singh's immense contributions to India, remembering him as a statesman, economist, and a pillar of integrity who led the nation with wisdom and humility," the NC said.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, they prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this hour of loss, the party said.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Singh worked tirelessly to advance the peace process and usher in a new era of development in J-K.

"I had the privilege of meeting Dr. Manmohan Singh & I am certain that he was one of the most humble and gentle souls I've encountered - an extremely rare trait in politicians today. His humility & kindness were evident even during his double tenure as prime minister when he would personally return calls," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said Singh was a man of few words whose welfare schemes brought relief to millions of Indians cutting across caste, creed and religion.

Another ex-chief minister and Singh's former cabinet colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was deeply saddened by Singh's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, a visionary leader and one of India's most respected statesmen. As someone who had the privilege of serving in his cabinet twice, I witnessed firsthand his extraordinary humility, wisdom, and grace," Azad said.

He said Singh empowered his teams to function with independence and trust, fostering an environment of collaboration and excellence.

"He provided India with much-needed economic leadership, global recognition, stability, and unity during challenging times," the former Union minister said.

Azad said the former prime minister's contributions as an economist and statesman will forever be etched in the history of a rising India.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy is one of transformative leadership, inspiring countless individuals across generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

