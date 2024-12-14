Kozhikode, (Kerala) Dec 14 (PTI) A physical exercise routine that claims to be combining various disciplines including Yoga has triggered a political row in Kerala, bringing archrivals CPI(M) and BJP on the same platform, with some Muslim organisations also going up in arms against the workout plan titled MEC 7.

The ruling CPI(M) and some Muslim organizations are alleging the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jama'at-e-Islami in promoting the workout plan, Multi-Exercise Combination 7 (MEC 7) which has gained popularity in North Kerala.

Also Read | Samvidhan Debate: PM Narendra Modi Launches Blistering Attack on Gandhi Family for Its 'Habit of Amending Constitution', Says 'Indira Gandhi Murdered Democracy' (Watch Video).

The BJP has also joined the row along with the Left party and Sunni factions of Islam by alleging that the workout programme was 'mysterious'.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged there are sufficient reasons to believe that the PFI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and National Development Front (NDF) are behind the programme.

Also Read | UPI Achieves 15,547 Crore Transactions Worth INR 223 Lakh Crore From January to November in 2024.

"Hence, the state should remain vigilant," he warned.

Those behind MEC 7 dismissed any charges against the initiative, saying its members come from different religious backgrounds.

Commending the CPI(M)'s stand on the matter, Muraleedharan said, "It is good that the CPI(M) has recognised the reality."

"We don't oppose the CPI(M) on every issue they raise, but they only realise certain facts very late," he stated, adding that due to this delay, many from the Left party are joining BJP, recognising good things.

The controversy was triggered after CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan alleged that Jama'at-e-Islami, with the support of the workers of the banned PFI, was organising physical exercise sessions in several areas.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the party's area conference in Taliparamba, Kannur, last month, he claimed this collective operates through WhatsApp groups in which admins are PFI leaders and called for a detailed investigation into the matter.

The allegation was later taken up by the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar.

Muhammadali Kinalur, Kozhikode district secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), had expressed serious concerns over MEC 7, suggesting the intentions behind the seemingly harmless physical exercise appear to be suspicious.

Perode Abdurrahman Saqafi, another Sunni leader, claimed that Jama'at-e-Islami has introduced a plan in the name of exercises "to undermine Sunni ideals."

However, the organizers of MEC 7 have dismissed the allegations as 'baseless'.

Responding to allegations of links with the PFI, Bava Arakkal, the ambassador of MEC 7, said its members come from all religions and classes.

"MEC 7 provides a platform for everyone, regardless of caste, religion, or political beliefs," he told a television news channel here.

He explained that the programme includes 21 workouts selected from seven disciplines such as yoga, aerobics, physiotherapy, deep breathing, acupuncture, meditation, and massage.

Arakkal added that while everyone recognizes the importance of physical exercise, many struggle to find time due to busy schedules and to address this, the workouts are designed to be completed in just 21 minutes.

He urged the critics of the programme to join the half-hour exercise sessions, which are conducted without any registration, rules, or promotional activities like reading out pamphlets.

"This is a global wonder, much like yoga, and it is dedicated to everyone," Arakkal claimed.

The critics also alleged that WhatsApp groups are formed in the name of exercise and women are 'dragged' from their households, apparently to join the workout sessions.

Brasilia Shamsudeen, a leader of the Vanitha League, the women's wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), dismissed the claim, stating that there are no hidden motives.

Brasilia, who is also a woman trainer and coordinator of MEC 7, told a news channel that people, including women from all religions and political backgrounds, have joined the program solely for the benefit of their health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)