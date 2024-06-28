New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Heavy rain brought relief from the heat wave on Friday morning, but it also wreaked havoc on the city. Potters in the Paharganj area suffered significant losses as the rain washed away or damaged their clay products.

Laxmi Devi, a 70-year-old potter, who has been selling clay products for over 30 years, told ANI that she suffered significant losses when her products broke and washed away at night.

She added that she is unable to estimate the losses and will not be able to compensate for them.

"There is no estimate of the losses that we suffered...We could not get hold of anything...This has happened for the first time. What can we do? We didn't know this would happen today...I am 70 years old and I have been selling this for the last 30-40 years...But we never suffered such losses...Our products broke and washed away in the night itself...We won't be able to compensate this loss," she told ANI.

Moti Lal, another potter, estimated his losses to be in the thousands of rupees.

"I incurred losses of several thousand of Rupees. Pots and other utensils were washed away. I came at 8-8.30 am today and saw all this," he told ANI.

Heavy rain on Friday morning also caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters.

People waded through the waterlogged streets in several parts of the city and BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus on the NH9 as a mark of protest.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall ending at 8:30 am today. According to statistics, it marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded. The city had on June 28, 1936 recorded 235.5mm rainfall.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. As per the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident that took place at around 5.30 am this morning.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Delhi Fire Services Ravinder Singh said that the shed of the airport collapsed resulting in eight persons getting trapped. Those who sustained injuries were rescued from the debris and taken to Medanta Hospital by PCR/CATS. One person who was pulled out had died, the ADO said.

"At around 5 am, the shed outside Terminal 1 of IGIA (domestic airport), spanning from Departure Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 2, collapsed, in which around 4 vehicles were damaged and around 6 persons were injured and one person died. All injured persons are stable. Delhi Police, fire service, CISF & NDRF teams are present on the spot. Legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Usha Rangnani, said.

The Met Department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms were seen at most places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and the National Capital Region.

As per the IMD report, at 9.05 am, light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi- Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, and IGI Airport). In areas of the National Capital Region -Bahadurgarh, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana), Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.

BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus as a symbolic protest against Delhi government in the NH9 area. He said, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged." (ANI)

