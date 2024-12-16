Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday paid tributes to Indian social activist Potti Sriramulu, calling him the driving force behind the formation of Andhra Pradesh and other linguistic states.

He stated that Potti Sriramulu was not just a leader of a community or caste rather he was the leader of the entire Andhra community, according to a press release.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 12 Ministers From Former Eknath Shinde-Led Cabinet Dropped; 25 New Faces Get Ministerial Berths.

To commemorate Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice, the Andhra Pradesh government organized the 'Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Sacrifice Day' event on Sunday morning at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

"Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who undertook a hunger strike unto death for the formation of a separate Andhra State, is a timeless inspiration for all of us. He was the driving force behind the formation of linguistic states in India. He was not just a leader of a community or caste; he was the leader of the entire Andhra community," Kalyan stated.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's on 3-Day India Visit: 'Had Productive Discussions With FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval', Says Sri Lankan President.

He stressed that it is everyone's responsibility to remember great leaders like him who lived and sacrificed for the country. He added, "Achieving comprehensive development across all sectors and transforming Andhra Pradesh into a $2.2 trillion economy would be the true tribute to Potti Sriramulu."

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid floral tributes to the portraits of Potti Sriramulu and India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

They also released a book highlighting Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice and screened a documentary about his life.

During the event, Pawan Kalyan said, "We must organize events like birth and death anniversaries of great personalities to remember their sacrifices. This helps future generations understand their contributions. Forgetting is natural, but such events remind us of the sacrifices of great leaders."

He recalled, "Potti Sriramulu undertook a hunger strike unto death and endured immense suffering for the formation of a separate Andhra State. He lived not for personal gain but for society, the state, and the nation. His greatness became evident only after the state's formation."

He further stated, "Even finding a statue of Potti Sriramulu outside the Arya Vysya community is challenging. He is not just a leader of a particular caste or community but a leader the entire nation is proud of."

Pawan Kalyan reflected, "While India was divided on religious grounds, the national leadership under Prime Minister Nehru opposed the formation of linguistic states. However, Potti Sriramulu went on a hunger strike unto death for the self-respect and identity of the Telugu people. His struggle shook the nation, and his sacrifice ultimately led to the formation of Andhra State. His death even made it challenging to find people to carry his body. Music legend Ghantasala and a few others carried his mortal remains."

"Today, we proudly identify ourselves as Andhras due to his sacrifice. His legacy is the foundation of our existence as Telugu people," he said. "The formation of our state is rooted in the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu. He laid down his life for the identity of the Telugu people. Only when we rise above personal, family, or regional interests can we emerge as great leaders like him."

He continued, "While Potti Sriramulu dreamed of a separate Andhra State, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao fought for the self-respect of Telugu people. Running a political party is tough, and crafting government policies for 50 million people is even harder. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has efficiently led the state and brought governance closer to the people."

The Deputy CM lauded the 'Vision 2047' document, which was meticulously prepared with inputs from several intellectuals. He affirmed, "Vision 2047 transcends caste and religion, ensuring opportunities for all based on merit."

The event saw participation from state ministers P. Narayana, Achchennaidu, Parthasarathy, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)