New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, a press release said on Tuesday.

On November 28, the President will address the faculty and student officers of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the release informed.

On November 29, the President will interact with the members of Tribal Women Self-Help Groups and the prominent members of the Tribal Community in Nilgiris District at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, it added.

On November 30, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarurm, the release added. (ANI)

