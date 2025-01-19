Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced various allocations of funds on Sunday, for a government college, hospital and a shopping complex, while addressing a public gathering in the Kangra district of the state.

According to a statement by the CMO, Rs 5 crore was allocated for Arya Government Degree College in Nurpur; Rs 3 crore to operationalise the Mother and Child Hospital; Rs 2 crore for a shopping complex at Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Stadium; Rs 2 crore for road maintenance in Nurpur; Rs 2 crore for the Jasur- Katahal road.

The CM also assured the swift initiation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School project in Nurpur and promised to address the town's parking issues.

According to the statement, the CM also gave a stern warning to the drug mafia, stating that the current government will take strict action against those jeopardizing the future of the youth. He highlighted that the police have launched extensive campaigns against drug traffickers in recent months, confiscating assets worth Rs. 11 crore from them. The state government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, enabling the detention of habitual offenders in drug trafficking to safeguard the public interest.

Referring to the financial challenges inherited from the previous government, he revealed that the BJP government left a debt of Rs 75,000 crore along with pending liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore for employees. Despite this, the current government is striving to deliver quality services to the people through systemic reforms.

He criticised the BJP for failing to mobilize resources and for opposing the reforms that the people of the state support wholeheartedly.

The Chief Minister emphasized efforts to improve education and healthcare. He pointed out the lack of modern equipment for timely diagnosis in health institutions during the BJP regime. The current government is equipping major hospitals and medical colleges with advanced technology to provide specialist services locally. To further enhance healthcare delivery, the government will separate the cadres of the Directorate of Health Services and Medical Colleges.

To further enhance healthcare delivery, he announced that the government will separate the cadres of the Directorate of Health Services and Medical Colleges.

"During the 2023 natural disaster, the state government provided a special relief package of Rs. 4,500 crore and he instructed the officers to increase the compensation for fully damaged houses to Rs.7 lakh," the Himachal CM said.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the current government has taken loans amounting to Rs.28,000 crore over the past two years, of which Rs.18,000 crore was spent on repaying old debts and interest.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, Vice-Chairman State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA Malendra Rajan, Vice-Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Vishal Chambial, Congress leader Karn Pathania, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

