Purulia (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): Hindus in Purulia held a protest rally against the attack on minorities in Bangladesh. Udayananda Das Brahmachari from ISKCON who was also present in the protest rally said that it was everyone's right in the country to follow their religion.

Speaking to ANI, Brahmachari said "We have come here from ISKCON Mayapur. Bajrang Dal, RSS and many other organisations have come together in this rally. In India, Muslims and Christians are a minority. Today, Muslims and Christians celebrate Eid and Christmas.. there is no problem.. In Bangladesh, it is everyone's right to follow their religion. There, our Hindu brothers and sisters are being tortured. They are not allowed to come to school. Is this brotherhood? Is this the teaching of the Quran?... You follow your religion and let us follow our religion... We want them to let our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh follow their religion.."

Meanwhile, in Tripura the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has decided to deny hotel and restaurant services' to Bangladeshi citizens. In a statement, Bhaskar Chakraborty, Office Secretary, All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association said, "On 2nd December we took a decision in the presence of all our members that starting 2nd December, no hotel will be available for Bangladeshi citizens."The decision comes as a strong response to the growing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

These protests come in the wake of reports of multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in the north of Dhaka, came under attack on late Friday night.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

